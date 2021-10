Lyle L. Inglett passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Oak Terrace Senior Living in Jordan, Minnesota following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Caledonia, MN. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements.