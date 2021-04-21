ANESVILLE—Lyle W. Bohland, age 82, of Janesville, died peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home with his family at his side. He was born in Crawford County, WI, on Feb. 22, 1939, the son of the late Otto and Loneta (Long) Bohland and was a graduate of DeSoto High School Class of 1957. Lyle married Eldora “Ellie” DeGarmo on July 29, 1961. He was employed by Wells Motors, Case Power & Equipment and retired from General Motors on April 1, 1997 after 30 years. Lyle was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and UAW Local 95. He was a cat lover and extremely fond of sweets! He was also a big prankster, enjoyed puttering around with small engines, camping and snowmobiling.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellie; three children: Lori (Tony) Avalos of Janesville, William “Bill” Bohland of Janesville, and Scott Bohland of Merrillan, WI; three grandchildren: Michelle (Francisco) Carney, Jennifer Bohland, and Sydney Bohland; three great grandchildren: Tavon, Antoine, and Jaleigh; a sister, Rita (Gene) Zink of Milton; and a brother, Larry (Phyllis) Bohland of Prairie du Chien; in-laws JoAnn Nickelatti, Marv (Linda) DeGarmo, Mark (Becky) DeGarmo; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Ruell and Darlene DeGarmo; brother-in-law Ray Nickelatti; and niece Tammi DeGarmo.

A Celebration of Lyle’s Life will be held later this summer. Memorials in his name may be made to Mercy Hospice or Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com