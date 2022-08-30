ST. CHARLES — Lyle W. Sass passed away peacefully at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1921, in Cochrane, Wisconsin, the son of Anton and Elsie Sass and lived 100 years as the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and farmer. He was married to Dolores Tarras on Nov. 16, 1946.

Lyle loved farming and spent most of his life on the farm near Utica, Minnesota. In his retirement years he painted many beautiful, advanced paint by number pictures as a hobby. He was a devout Christian and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lewiston. He will always be known as a hard-working, generous man.

Lyle is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Linda) Sass, Larry (Sandy) Sass; one grandchild; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene and Doreen; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores Sass; daughters, Sandra and Pamela; three brothers and one sister.

A private burial service will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lewiston.