VIROQUA—Lyndal Hope Glass, age 88, of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023 at Maplewood Terrace. Lyndal was born on April 28, 1934, to Leonard and Frieda (Mueller) Raymond. She graduated from Readstown High School in 1952. She married Aaron William Glass on March 12, 1954. They had five children and lived and farmed on Glass Ridge. In later years, they made and sold wood crafts. Lyndal was a patient and loving woman who treasured time with her family and made sure to cook everyone’s favorites when they visited. All of Lyndal’s grandchildren thought they were her favorite. She enjoyed doing crafts, playing games, and putting puzzles together. She was a wonderful listener and left others feeling loved and special.

Lyndal was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aaron Glass; her sister, Dorothy (Joe) Guscetti; father and mother-in-law, Morgan and Nina Glass; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Gladys (George) Jones, Helen (Orville) Clark, Darius Glick, James (Bev) Glass, John (Gloria) Glass, Gary Alexander, Barb Hutchison, and Gary Glass.

Lyndal is survived by her three daughters: Sharon (Mike) Joy of Oconomowoc, Julie (Si) Montgomery of Lancaster, and Laurie Glass of Viroqua; two sons, Kevin (Karen) of De Pere and Kerry (Lori) of Viroqua; ten grandchildren: Kami Joy, Corey Joy, Sara Montgomery, Katie (Doug) Jerrett, Kristen Montgomery, Jeffrey (Emily) Montgomery, Aaron Glass, Joshua (Allie) Glass, Kristopher Eithun, and Kayla Glass; two great-grandchildren, Nathan Glass and Owen Montgomery; and her brother, Wayne (Helen) Raymond of Lancaster. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Crystal Glick, Mary Alexander, Jean Lisney, and Joannie Glass and many relatives and friends.

Per Lyndal's request, there will be no visitation nor funeral. There will be a private prayer service for the family.