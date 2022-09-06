OWEN — Lynn A. Young, 67, of Owen, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Clark County Rehab & Living Center.

He was born July 16, 1955, in Chippewa Falls to Robert and June (Plummer) Young.

Lynn is survived by his children: Kya (Michael) Marking of Buffalo City, Kari (Leroy) Knutson of Wheeler, Kacie (Brad) Young-Schenk of Eau Claire; and their mother, Shannon Blaeser of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Andreya, Macaydin, Madysen, Jaegar, Jaeden, Silas, Denver, and Sawyer; brothers: Terry (Sally) Young and Jack Young; and sister-in-law, Peggy Young.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Young; and brothers: Patrick and Nick Young.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

