WINONA—Lynn Bolduan, age 79, of Winona, died on Monday, December 13, 2021 surrounded by her family at St. Anne Nursing Home in Winona.

Lynn was born on February 13, 1942 to Jack and Phyllis (Weinke) Harris in Sparta, WI. She married Richard Bolduan on May 26, 1962 in La Crescent, MN. She worked for Herff Jones Photography, the egg plant in St. Charles, Hubbard in Altura, Knitting Mills in Winona, and she spent the majority of her years working at Riverside Electronics in Lewiston.

Lynn had a special presence that would light up a room. She had a laugh that she brought with her wherever she went. Lynn enjoyed bowling, where she played in many State Championships, and even a few National Championships. She was greatly talented at playing the accordion. Elvis Presley was one of her favorite artists to listen to, she even had the honor of touching his hand when he was visiting La Crosse. Lynn had a caring heart and hosted multiple foreign exchange students from all over the world. She loved having the opportunity to travel and explore the beauty of the world. Lynn was adored by many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; five children: Kevin (Lisa), John (Shelley), Doug (Mindy), Joanna (Dale) Douglas, and Nicole Behrens (Brian Olson); 18 grandchildren: Chris, Dustin, Brandon, Jordan, Hunter, Rosena, April, Shawnee, Mason, Avery, Ashley (Louis), Carla, Matt (Bri), Quenton, Jessica, Matthew, Braelin; 13 great-grandchildren: Madisyn, Emilee, Landon, Teagan, Damien, Loghan, Adalynn, Brevon, Jackson, Jasiah, Jurnee, Opal, Julian, and Markus.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Phyllis Harris; sister, Joan Parsons; uncles: Lyman (Carmen) Harris, Ervin Weinke, Fred Harris; aunts: Erma (Verlin) Clark, Dorthy Garvin; sister in law, Pearl Fischel; Nephew, Frank Duncan; grandson, Brennan Behrens.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona, MN.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona, MN.