LA CROSSE — Lynn George Burbach, 88, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. A funeral will be held October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 Well Street, Onalaska. For a full obituary and details see www.couleecremation.com.