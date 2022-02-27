 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lynn George Gellersen

NODINE — Lynn George Gellersen, 77, of Nodine died Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Cedar Valley Cemetery in a private family ceremony. Memorials are preferred to Cedar Valley Lutheran Church. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News