CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lynn M. Smith, 55, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

She was born Feb. 15, 1967, in Chippewa Falls to Charles and Donna (Caza) Smith.

Lynn enjoyed the summertime, being out on the water and floating with friends, and going to Lake Superior.

Lynn is survived by her father, Charles (Deb) Smith of Park Falls, Wisconsin; children: Aaron (Kendra) Rutschman of Topeka, Kansas, Amber Rutschmann of the Chippewa Valley, and Amara Rutschman of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren: Lily, Lacy, Landon, Lexi, and Lincoln Rutschman, Gemma and Hunter Dean, Emily Donna Jane DesJerslais, Daviel Rutschman, Nevaeh and Noah Ross, and Paisley Escobar; siblings: Tammy Boos-Appel of Park Falls, Wisconsin, Hank Smith of Wisconsin, Wes Smith of Ironwood, Michigan, Lisa Smith (Sean Davidson) of Eau Claire, Tommy Smith (Catherine Lenfestey) of Altoona, Adam Smith of Wisconsin, Jess (Ben) Hartmann of Prentice, Wisconsin, and Mariah Smith of Oregon; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather: Donna and James Alan Jolley.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1832 11th St., Eau Claire, WI 54703. Following the service there will be a luncheon, and a celebration of life gathering will continue throughout the day.

Interment will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family to help with funeral and travel costs. Memorials may be made through Venmo @rutschmanfund or sent to Aaron Rutschman 4216 SE Virginia Ct., Topeka, KS 66609.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.