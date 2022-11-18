 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Lynn Shervin, 73, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and formerly of Lanesboro and La Crescent, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Mayo Clinic, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, due to complications from a pulmonary embolism. There will be a memorial service for Lynn at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford, Minnesota. A private family graveside service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota.

