LA CROSSE — M. Mildred (Adams) Kelley 97, of La Crosse passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1818 Redfield St., La Crosse. Pastor Karen Bankes will officiate. Burial was in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.