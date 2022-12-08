LA CROSSE—Madelyn S. “Maddie” Payne, 9, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family for allocation to various charities.

To view her obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.