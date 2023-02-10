TOMAH—Madison L. Parker, 14 of Tomah passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. Madison was born to her Parents, Dannielle Parker and Joel Munoz on April 20, 2008 in Parsons, KS. She attended Altamont Elementary in Altamont, KS until she was 6 years old when the family relocated to Tomah, Wisconsin. Madison attended Lemonweir Elementary, she was fortunate enough to meet her favorite teacher, Kimberly Hatch, in Tomah and was currently a freshman at Tomah High School. Madison was a beautiful soul, inside and out, who never met a stranger. She was the type of girl that was the first person to make friends with the “new kid” or stand up for someone being wronged. She was a smart, sweet, brave and amazing 14-year-old who was wise beyond her years. She was known well for her outgoing personality and her quick wit. She was an avid tik tok and Snapchat user. She loved learning Spanish and hanging out with her friends and will be missed forever.

Madison was our world and will be missed by her loving mother, Dannielle Parker and stepfather, Timmy Tiller of Warrens, WI; her “Dad”, Joel Munoz of Oklahoma; brothers: Hunter, and Ryker Tiller; her three fur babies: Sadie, LILO and Olivia; grandparents: Dennis and Tammy Parker of Tomah; uncles: Rhys (Renee) Roberts of Parsons, KS, Dennis Parker, Jr. and Brian Parker, both of Tomah, WI and her beloved Auntie, Traci Parker of Tomah, WI; cousins: Kelsey Hernandez and Michael Roberts of Parsons, KS, Natalie Steen-Roberts of Oconomowoc, WI, and Kaiden Parker of Tomah, WI.

While Madi had many friends, there were a few she was especially close to Lexus Zinsmeister, Carson Manka and Natalie Hicks. She is further survived by many members of extended family.

Madison was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents: Donald and Leona Parker; maternal great-grandparents: Francis and Lois Roberts.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 1:30 PM at the Church of The Nazarene, 25481 County Hwy ET, Tomah. Pastor Travis Cox will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a visitation on Saturday at the church from 11:30 AM until the time of the service. A livestream of the service can be viewed on the Church of the Nazarene Facebook Page. Memorials in Madison’s memory can be given to the family.

