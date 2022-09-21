 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madonna Mae (Elsen) (Leis) Bahr

ST. JOSEPH RIDGE—Madonna Mae (Elsen) (Leis) Bahr, 82, of St. Joseph Ridge, died peacefully Friday September 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday September 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph Ridge. Father Biju will officiate with burial in St. Peter’s Middle Ridge Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 4:30 to 7:30 with a rosary service at 4 p.m. and also on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and to leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.

