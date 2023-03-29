BANGOR—Madonna Theresa (Althoff) Hundt, 94, of Bangor passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25 with her husband of 75 years, Arnold, holding her hand. Madonna was born in Lansing, IA on November 30, 1928. Madonna and her twin brother Donald were the sixth and seventh children of Henry and Anna (Teeling) Althoff. Madonna moved with her family to Greenwood, WI, and they eventually settled on a farm near Bangor. After her father passed, in addition to helping with farm chores, Madonna worked several jobs including setting pins at the bowling alley and boxing peas at the pea factory in West Salem.

In 1944 she met the love of her life behind the round oak heater on the Hundt home farm at the wedding reception of George Althoff and Delores Hundt. For the next several years Arnie made the trip to Bangor in Grandpa Pete’s old red Firestone truck to court Madonna. Arnie and Madonna were married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Middle Ridge on June 17, 1947. They honeymooned in Milwaukee and attended a Cubs baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Following their marriage, they began farming on the Hundt home farm with Arnie’s Dad and then rented a couple of farms before returning to the home farm in 1962 where they would live the rest of their life. Together they raised 10 children on their little dairy farm and Madonna drove tractor, baled hay, milked cows and raised a huge garden in addition to managing a bustling and bursting household. Following Grandma Hundt’s example Madonna had a day for every chore. Wash day, mending, gardening, her household was a well-oiled machine. She always managed to have the kids washed, clothed and ready for the bus.

Madonna also worked off the farm at various times including at Villa St. Joseph’s as an Aide and later in the activity department. She also worked for several parishes in La Crosse as a housekeeper. Madonna served as president of the St. Peters Ladies Altar Society for several years.

Madonna was world famous for her dill pickles, homemade bread, fried chicken, making rugs on her loom, sewing, and throwing firecrackers under your chair at the most inopportune moment.

Following their retirement from farming in 1978 Madonna fell in love with fishing, making frequent trips to the Mississippi River hitting the spillways and fishing floats, or going out in the boat with her brother-in-law George. She often easily out fished the surrounding fishermen with thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment with a bucket of worms and a bobber. She would later pass her love of fishing to many of her grandkids and great grandkids.

Madonna loved playing cards with the extended family, dancing, especially when Howie Sturtz was playing.

She and Arnie traveled often to California to see her brothers and to see their children across the country including winter trips to Arizona, Atlanta, summer trips to Minnesota to visit family and fish, and a trip to Germany in 2005.

Madonna was known for her wry sense of humor and her “Madonnaisms.” She reveled in her constantly growing extended family. She had a magical ability to make a meal for a surprise crowd out of nothing, and to calm a restless baby that no one else could calm.

Madonna was dedicated to her faith and was known for lighting candles at church and at home to keep her family safe and protected. It was common to find a candle glowing on her stove for a loved one she had in her prayers and would often fall asleep with a rosary in her hand.

Madonna is survived by Arnold, her husband of 75 years; her children: Jean (Roger) Mashack, Richard (Lyn) Hundt, Charlene (Tom) Mashak, Donald Hundt, Bonnie Hundt (Mary Murfitt), Carol (Alan) Nicolai, Rod (Jane) Hundt, Greg (Kelley) Hundt, Tim Hundt (Lisa Henner); daughter-in-law; Susan Hundt; brother, Henry (Jackie) Althoff; sister in-law, Betty Althoff, sister-in-law, Delia Bina, and many loved ones, friends and family members. Her spirit will live on in 24 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and two great–great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gerry Hundt; her parents: Anna and Henry Althoff; siblings: George (Delores) Althoff, Mary (Wilbert) Hammes, Anna Mae (George) Hammes, Rosella Kammel (Bill Hundt, Gerald Kammel), James (Agnes) Althoff, Donald (Jean) Althoff, Leo Althoff.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Vernon Manor in Viroqua, for all their assistance and incredible care given to our mother over the last several months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Middle Ridge, WI. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday, March 31, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church. Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. and visitation will begin immediately following and conclude at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be given in Madonna’s name to the St. Peter’s Catholic Church; or to a charity of your choice.

