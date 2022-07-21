LA CROSSE—Maldon Donley Laitinen of La Crosse passed away peacefully on December 30, 2021. He was 86. A Celebration of Life will be held at The La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Parkway in La Crescent, MN on Sunday July 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. with a social hour to follow at the same location. Mal is survived by his two sons: Steve (Gaosheng) Laitinen and Jim (Kirsten Curtis) Laitinen; his two grandsons: Roy Laitinen and Bodhi Laitinen; his sister-in-law, Ronell Laitinen and niece, Rebecca Dunn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol and his two brothers: Mervil and Manley.