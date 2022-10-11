SPARTA—Marc Robin Bangsberg, age 61, of Town of Little Falls, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at home of natural causes.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cataract United Methodist Church with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Cataract.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials can be made to Wisconsin Trapper’s Association, Cataract United Methodist Church or the Sparta Free Library.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.