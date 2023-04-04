BOYD — Marcelene “Marcy” Ruff, 77 of Boyd passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Marcy was born on June 17, 1945, in Elgin, Illinois, to Paul and Ione (Jones) Brandlin.

She grew up in Algonquin and later moved with her family to Stitzer, Wisconsin. She graduated from Fennimore High School and then attended Sacred Heart School of Practical Nursing in Milwaukee and worked at the Southern Center in Union Grove as a LPN, where she met and married Richard Ruff.

They moved to Boyd in 1968 and raised their family. Marcy retired from the Northern Center after 36 years and enjoyed her retirement doing volunteer work. She was a volunteer with hospice and at the Chippewa County History Center.

Her love of history/genealogy was apparent when she established and maintained the Boyd History Room for many years.

She enjoyed her winters in South Padre Island, Texas, with her husband for many years. Marcy was a member of All Saints Parish/St. Josephs Catholic Church in Boyd, St. Catherine’s Circle and assisted with maintaining the landscape on the church property as well as decorating the church for special occasions. She also took pride in the rich history of the parish.

Marcy is survived by her three sons: Gregory (Katherine) Ruff of Centuria, Wisconsin, Michael (Barbara) Ruff of Chippewa Falls and Jason (Marci) Ruff of Lakeland, Minnesota; six grandchildren: Emily, Ryan (Katie), Carley, Tyler, Sherilyn and John; one brother, Larry (Judy) Brandlin of Carpentersville, Illinois; two sisters: Paulette (William) Griffin of Green Valley, Arizona, and Mary (Rex) Niffenegger of Monroe, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law: Judy (Gerry) Brandlin of Appleton, Wisconsin, Joanie (Tom) Ruff of Milwaukee, Donna Mays of Downers Grove, Illinois, Shirley (Dennis) Wyent of Darien, Illinois, and Linda (Willy) Bielecki of Thorp; and also by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, in 2020; her parents; her brother, Gerry; and brothers-in-law: Tom and Jim Ruff.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd, with Father William Felix officiating.

Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd, at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday morning at the church.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.