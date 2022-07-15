Marcella L. Wagie Janney

Marcella L. Wagie Janney passed away on December 29, 2021 at the age of 96 at Tomah Health surrounded by family. Marcella was born on November 30, 1925 in Deerfield, Wisconsin to Edwin and Carolyn (Walker) Bennett. Marcella married Hilton Wagie on June 3, 1942 in Sullivan, Wisconsin and they were blessed with three daughters: Louise, Dona and Barbara. Hilton passed away January 26, 1995. Marcella married Bernard Janney on October 18, 1997 in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

Marcella was a hard worker all her life. She began working as a nanny at the young age of fourteen. She was a farmer’s wife, homemaker and mother in addition to many jobs in the community. Marcella worked for Doctor Sinclair, a dentist in New Lisbon, making dentures among other duties. She worked in the cafeteria of the New Lisbon High School and is fondly remembered by many former students. Marcella worked in a clothing store in New Lisbon and then at Mockler Jewelers in Tomah in her later years.

Marcella thoroughly enjoyed life. She played cards at the Senior Center and Euchre with family and friends. She participated in monthly Bunco games for many years. Marcella loved to dance and met her very special friend Harvey Kirking through the Western Wisconsin Country Music Association. Marcella loved to bake, prepare jams, make crafts, and listen to the music of Danny O’Donnell.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents: Edwin and Carolyn Bennett; husbands: Hilton Wagie and Bernard Janney; daughters: Louise Hemenway and Barbara Baldwin; sons-in-law: Edward Hemenway and Gary Sharp; significant other of fourteen wonderful years, Harvey Kirking and sisters: Eileen (Ossie) Gottschalk, Beverly (Bob) Stapelmann and Carolyn Bennett.

Marcella will be dearly missed by her daughter, Dona Sharp; brother, Edwin Bennett; son-in-law, Tom Baldwin; grandchildren: Shawn (Mary) Hemenway, Jeff (Laura) Hemenway, Tammy Baldwin Glick, Teresa Baldwin, Gary Albert Sharp, Lorie Sharp; great-grandchildren: Matthew Hemenway, Jacob (Brittany) Hemenway, Anna Hemenway, Gary Curtis Sharp, Karen Elston; great-great-grandchildren: Xavier Patterson, Torey Elston and Baby Hemenway due in February. Marcella will also be dearly missed by Harvey Kirking’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much.

A memorial service is being held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering on Saturday at the New Lisbon Community Center from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Deb Burkhalter presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.