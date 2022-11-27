Marcella Mae Hundt

Marcie, 96, passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, at her farm home on Middle Ridge, Wisconsin.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1925, to Wenzel and Georgina (Arenz) Bina. Marcie attended St. Joseph's Ridge Grade School and Aquinas High School, graduating in 1943. She married David Hundt on Aug. 29, 1944. She and Dave worked side by side growing their successful family farm, which became an important gathering place for friends and family.

Marcie was very active in her church PCCW and as a CCD teacher. Marcie took organ lessons and was the organist and choir director at St. Peter's Church at Middle Ridge for 26 years. Marcie was the choir director for the family musical group, The Hundt Family Singers, who sang at area nursing homes and had an appearance at a Milwaukee Brewers game to sing the National Anthem.

The famous St. Peter's Catholic Church Sauerkraut Supper was started by a group of parishioners, including Marcie and Dave.

Her immense knowledge of genealogy was shown in her dedication to developing the family trees for the Bina, Arenz, Rutz, Novachek, Zanter and Hundt families. If you had any questions about who was related to whom and where they lived, she knew the information.

Besides her work on the farm, she was active in promoting dairy farming. For several years, along with Janet Mlsna, they traveled to cities in the U.S., giving presentations about the dairy industry from the farmer's viewpoint.

She devoted her life to family, farm and friends. Dave and Marcie never tired of jumping in the car to check out the crops and see the sights of Wisconsin and beyond. With Pete and Bernice or Bob and Joyce in tow, they traveled around the United States.

She is survived by her children: Mike (Debbie), San Jose, California; Pat, Middle Ridge; Ellen (Harry) Caulum, Bangor; daughter-in-law, Bobbi, St. Joseph's Ridge; grandchildren: Andrew Hundt, Swanzey, New Hampshire; Lin Hundt, Santa Cruz, California; Ryan (Jodi) Hundt, Milwaukee; John (Melissa) Caulum, West Salem; Brian (Natalie) Caulum, Holmen; Matthew (Amber) Hundt, Tallahassee, Florida; Kevin Hundt, La Crosse; great-grandchildren: Zach (Brianne) Caulum, West Salem; Carissa Caulum, Bangor; Anna and David Hundt, Milwaukee; Caden Caulum, Holmen; and a great-great-granddaughter: Brooke Caulum, West Salem; brothers: Donald (Elaine) Bina, St. Joseph's Ridge; Bob (Garnet) Bina, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Dan Bina, Union, Kentucky; her sister, Joyce Nolden, Rochester, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Delia Bina, La Crosse; and brother-in-law, Arnold (Madonna) Hundt, Bangor.

Marcie is preceded in death by her husband, Dave; parents Wenzel and Georgina (Arenz) Bina; and in-laws: Peter and Mary (Zanter) Hundt.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge on Dec. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a wake preceding at 10 a.m. A wake will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at the church with a rosary to follow at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Father Biju Chennala Kunjukutty and Monsignor Robert Hundt concelebrating.

Special thanks to all those who cared for Marcie, the St. Croix Hospice team and caregivers Casey, Tina and, especially, Natalie Caulum.

Donations may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, W697 State Hwy. 33, Rockland, WI.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Bangor, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com