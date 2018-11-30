Marcella Edith Quillin passed peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, Iowa.
She was born in Spring Grove, Minn., Jan. 31, 1928, to Ed and Jane (Reburn) Kubitz. Marcella married Ben Quillin Sept. 26, 1949, at St Patrick’s Church in Lanesboro, Minn.
Ben and Marcella raised six boys, Mike, Pat, Kevin,Tim, Terry and Sean and one daughter, Molly, all of whom are still living.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben; brothers, Bob and Bud (Allen); sisters, Lavone, Betty and Donna. She is survived by her sister, Marge; seven children; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.