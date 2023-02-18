CHIPPEWA FALLS—It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Marcellin Francis Ripienski on Feb. 15, 2023 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Marcellin “Marcy” was born on December 27, 1925, to Frank and Rose (Goodman) Sedlacek in Jim Falls. After high school, she attended the School of Cosmetology in Milwaukee. In 1947, she married Bernard Carl Ripienski, and together they had seven children.

Throughout their marriage, she devoted her life to raising her children, providing healthy meals, sewing clothes for them and, above all, teaching them to have faith in God. There really didn’t seem to be an ailment she couldn’t fix. She was always patient, always kind and put her children before herself.

Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she made sure it was special. She loved buying gifts, wrapping gifts and giving gifts! The house was decorated, and the dinners were amazing, along with hundreds of cookies, bars and candies.

Marcellin is survived by three sons: Daniel (Jill) of Baltimore, MD, Wayne (Laura) of Eau Claire and Kenneth (Erin) of Chippewa Falls; three daughters: Lynn (Jerry) Poling of Eau Claire, Mary Ripienski of Loveland, CO and LuWon (Dan) Anderson of Madison; one brother, Emery (Eleanor) Sedlacek of Cadott; two sisters: Lorraine Wethern and Donna Hahn both of San Diego, CA; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Marcellin was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard in 1999; one daughter, Carol in infancy; her parents; three brothers: Raymond, Lawrence and Bernard Sedlacek; and three sisters: Margaret Jewson, Roseann Hart and Bernadine Roman.

As her children got older, she decided to work outside the home. She devoted 30-plus years to being one of the most amazing cooks for the Rutledge Home for the Aged, at that time a retirement home.

After retirement, she did her daily 3-mile walk from the West Hill of Chippewa Falls to the East Hill and back, to attend daily Mass at Notre Dame Church, through all kinds of weather. Nothing seemed to stop her.

Marcellin was a long-time member of the Franciscan Order of St. Francis and the Ministry of Praise.

We are so grateful for you, Mom. Thank you. We love you and miss you already, but we know you are with God and singing with the angels.

A special thank you to all staff at the Chippewa Manor who gave our Mom such wonderful care, showing her so much love and compassion through the years. She was so grateful for all of you.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

amily and Friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.