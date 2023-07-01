CHIPPEWA FALLS — Marcelline “Marcy” Morissette, 96, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.

Marcy was born on Aug. 16, 1926, the daughter of John and Angeline (Bowe) Schemenauer in the town of Howard. She married Marvin Morissette on April 17, 1948, at St. Charles Church. Marcy worked at the Northern Center for the developmentally disabled for many years and retired after 32 years in 1986. She was a member of St. Charles and the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Marcy is survived by her son, Dale Morissette of Chippewa Falls; one grandson, David; her brothers, Allen (Mitz) Schemenauer, Steve (Mary) Schemenauer; her sisters, Eileen (Norman) Schnieder, and Linda Whitlaw; brother-in-law, Bill Secraw; sister-in-laws, Betty, Barbara, Cecilia and Pat Schemenauer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she was very close to. Marcy was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, in 1983; one son, Mark Morissette; her parents; brothers, Cyril, Percy, Merwyn, John “Jack,” Emanual “Butch” and Herman “Bud” Schemenauer; sisters, Florena Goettl, Mary Ann Bohl, Sylvia Franz and Iris Secraw, and brothers-in-law, Edward Goettl, Norman Bohl and Marvin Franz; and sister-in-law, Ann Schemenauer.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, July 5, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Marcy, a strong-willed, feisty and sharp woman for nearly 97 years, blessed us with a mothering nature felt by the families of all of her 14 siblings. She was always there to lend a helping hand, to join in celebrating family accomplishments and to offer support in times of need. Her mind seemingly never aged. It was complimented by a wit and teasing humor that kept you on your toes and a pool of memories deeper than her generous nature.

The memories of going to the Moose Lodge or traveling “up north” never left even as the people she shared those times with did. We will miss Marcy dearly, but there was an empty seat at the card table upstairs and her sisters had been waiting.

Marcy’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Wissota Place, where she spent her last years, and to the people at St. Croix Hospice who provided that extra care and support. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

