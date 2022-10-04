Marcellus “Marcie” L. Hagen

WESTBY—Marcellus “Marcie” L. Hagen, age 84, of Westby, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 18, 1937, in La Crosse to Magnus and Elda (Nustad) Hagen. Marcie graduated from Westby High School. Following graduation, he worked with his father as an electrician before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and honorably served his country for six years. He worked for Clayt’s Transport in Westby for 13 years. Following his job at Clayt’s, he worked as a custodian at Westby Area Schools until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Anita; his son, David Hagen; three grandchildren: Alexis, Avery, and Sawyer Hagen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis Hagen.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Marcie will be laid to rest at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Marcie’s family would like to thank Dr. Balaji; the renal department staff members at Vernon Memorial Hospital, and Gundersen Lutheran Hospice.