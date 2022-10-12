WESTBY—Marcellus “Marcie” L. Hagen, age 84, of Westby, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 18, 1937, in La Crosse to Magnus and Elda (Nustad) Hagen. Marcie graduated from Westby High School. Following graduation, he worked with his father as an electrician before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and honorably served his country for six years. He worked for Clayt’s Transport in Westby for 13 years. Following his job at Clayt’s, he worked as a custodian at Westby Area Schools until his retirement.