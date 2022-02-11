 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marcia A. Anger

Marcia A. Anger

TOMAH—Marcia A. Anger, 75, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022, 2:00 PM at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave. Tomah. The Pastors of St. Paul’s will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in MT. Vernon Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation of Sunday at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The US cities with the oldest homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News