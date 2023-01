HOLMEN—Marcia Ann Jennings, 84, of Holmen, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.