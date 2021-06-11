Marcia Joyce (Hole) Rueckheim

ONTARIO—Marcia Joyce (Hole) Rueckheim, 80, of Ontario passed away at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was born on May 17, 1941, to Aj Loren Hole and Marcelite E. (Cooper) Hole in Richland Center. Marcia married Leonard Rueckheim Jr. on November 9, 1958, and they farmed in Ontario, WI. for many years. Marcia’s husband passed away in 1983 and she continued to farm and raise her children after his passing. Marcia loved her family. She also like to watch mystery and western shows along with Hallmark movies. She loved to read romance/intrigue books and she liked doing search word puzzles. Marcia was a member of Homemakers Club and Ladies Aid at St. Matthew’s Church.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters (Jackie, Patricia) her husband, Leonard who died on August 11, 1983, a daughter Rebecca Joy who followed her Daddy in death on January 2, 1984, her son-in-law Jim Hammond on August 4, 2011, and a granddaughter Rebekah on October 1, 1994.