 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marcile Kuecker

Marcile Kuecker

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Marcile Kuecker, 94, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away into her Lord's loving arms on September 7, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living Community in Onalaska, Wis. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until the time of service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia following the service. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

The entire funeral service will be recorded and available on YouTube at "St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia, MN." Scroll down to Marcile Kuecker funeral.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News