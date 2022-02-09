 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Margaret A. Nelson

Margaret A. Nelson

Margaret A. Nelson

LA CROSSE—Margaret “Marge” A. Nelson, 85, passed away peacefully January 19, 2022 at Eagle Crest North.

Marge was born on July 2, 1936 to Rachel and Orris Nelson. She graduated from Central high school. Marge moved to Arlington Heights, Chicago and worked at Dupont for 30 years and retired in 1989. Marge was a long-time member of the Kingswood United Methodist Church. She was involved in just about everything the church had to offer. She very much enjoyed her Kingswood family. Marge was engaged to Jim Walsh of Chicago. They were a great couple and traveled all over. She was the nicest person you could ever know. Everyone loved her.

Family wishes to thank Andie and staff at Eagle Crest and Gundersen hospice for her care. Marge will be laid to rest in her hometown of La Crescent. She is survived by her brother Royal Dean and many other relatives.

Arrangements will be made at a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to take screenshots on any device

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News