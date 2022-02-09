Margaret A. Nelson

Marge was born on July 2, 1936 to Rachel and Orris Nelson. She graduated from Central high school. Marge moved to Arlington Heights, Chicago and worked at Dupont for 30 years and retired in 1989. Marge was a long-time member of the Kingswood United Methodist Church. She was involved in just about everything the church had to offer. She very much enjoyed her Kingswood family. Marge was engaged to Jim Walsh of Chicago. They were a great couple and traveled all over. She was the nicest person you could ever know. Everyone loved her.