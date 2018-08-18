SPARTA — Margaret A. Raiten, 69, of Sparta died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation for Margaret will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church.
