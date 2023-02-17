CHIPPEWA FALLS — Margaret A. Ritzinger, 101, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Margaret was born Sept. 12, 1921, in Durand, township of Lima, in Pepin County, the daughter of Andrew and Minnie (Bauer) Bauer and moved to Bloomer in 1924.

She and her husband, Glen, owned and operated Ritzinger Grocery on East Columbia Street in the early 1950s. She worked at Presto during the war and at the Flame Motel.

She enjoyed making chicken noodle soup and bread dumplings/sauerkraut/pork roast. She also enjoyed her flowers and country music. Margaret loved her grandchildren dearly, and her No. 1 love and concern were her children.

On Aug. 6, 1940, Margaret married Glen Ritzinger in Bloomer. After marriage, they moved to Chippewa Falls and were members of Notre Dame Church.

Margaret is survived by six sons: Daniel (Sandra) of Bloomer, James (Betty), Jeffrey (Christina), Lawrence (Tracey) and Steven (Teresa) all of Chippewa Falls and Bruce (Karen) of Eau Claire; one daughter, Mary (Douglas) Craker of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Debra Ritzinger of Superior; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Glen, on Dec. 28, 1990; one son, Alan Ritzinger in 2001; her parents; one brother, Andrew Bauer; and two sisters: Dolores Bauer and Elizabeth Prince.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the church.

Surviving members of the Ritzinger family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls and the hospice care nurses from St. Joseph’s Hospice for the loving care that they provided for Margaret.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

