Margaret Ann Hongerholt passed away March 30, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Margaret (Maggie to her friends) was born October 27, 1965, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Harold & Patricia (Dunn) Waters. Margaret’s Irish wake will be held at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles, Minn., on Sunday, April 2, with Rosary and Prayers at 4:30 led by the Catholic Daughters. Visitation from 5:00 until 8:00 Sunday evening and Monday morning from 10:00 to time of service. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Monday, April 3, at 11:00 with Fr. Tim Biren and Fr. Tom Loomis celebrating. Burial will be at a later date in the Whalan Lutheran Cemetery.