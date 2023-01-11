Margaret Ann (Larson) Inman, 91, of Bloomingdale/rural Westby, passed away peacefully at her home with her children Cynthia and Gregory at her side on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Her son Greg did a fine job loving and caring for his mother for the last 7 1/2 years. Margaret was born on November 29, 1931, in Viola, Wisconsin along with her twin sister, Rebecca, to Sigert and Hattie (Johnson) Larson Sr. After graduating from Westby High School, Margaret and Rebecca moved to Minneapolis, MN where Margaret took a job at Munsing Wear and then later at the Twin City Telephone Company for a few years. She then returned home and married and focused her attention on raising a family. After all of the children were in school, she went to work at the Bloomingdale School as a cook for 9 years. Over the years, she babysat many children, worked in tobacco, and took in ironing and sewing jobs. She divorced and went to work as a cook at Borgen’s Cafe in Westby and did home care for her mother until she retired.