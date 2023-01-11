Margaret Ann (Larson) Inman, 91, of Bloomingdale/rural Westby, passed away peacefully at her home with her children Cynthia and Gregory at her side on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Her son Greg did a fine job loving and caring for his mother for the last 7 1/2 years. Margaret was born on November 29, 1931, in Viola, Wisconsin along with her twin sister, Rebecca, to Sigert and Hattie (Johnson) Larson Sr. After graduating from Westby High School, Margaret and Rebecca moved to Minneapolis, MN where Margaret took a job at Munsing Wear and then later at the Twin City Telephone Company for a few years. She then returned home and married and focused her attention on raising a family. After all of the children were in school, she went to work at the Bloomingdale School as a cook for 9 years. Over the years, she babysat many children, worked in tobacco, and took in ironing and sewing jobs. She divorced and went to work as a cook at Borgen’s Cafe in Westby and did home care for her mother until she retired.
Surviving Margaret are her sons, Michael (Janice) , Daniel (Vicky), and Gregory; her daughter, Cynthia (Ray) Burkum; her grandchildren, Amy (Bryan) Hill, Nick Inman, Tim (Jolene) Inman, Shane (Serena) Inman, Brenda Inman, and Shena (Dave) Ortner; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Cayla Hill, Keegan Inman, Cameron, Colton, and Shelby Inman, Avienda, Arianna, Chrysabella, and Gwendolyn Inman, Harrison and Oliver Inman, Carly and Haiden Ortner; her siblings, Arthur (Carolyn) Larson, Theron “Terry” (Karen) Larson, and Debra (Dan) Seekamp; stepbrother, Pete Olson; sisters-in-law, Barb Larson and Karen Larson; brother-in-law, Fred Nevsimal; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Herman Olson; brothers, Sigert Larson Jr., Richard “Dick” Larson, and Theodore Larson; her sisters, Rebecca Shumate and Ruby Nevsimal; brother-in-law, Donald Shumate, and sister-in-law, June Larson.
A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon was held at the funeral home following the service. Margaret was laid to rest at the Bloomingdale Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.