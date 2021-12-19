 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The Board Store

Margaret Ann McKenzie

Margaret Ann McKenzie

Margaret Ann McKenzie, 96, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Morrow Home in Sparta, WI.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 8, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1602 Park Ave, La Crosse. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate and entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of services.

For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News