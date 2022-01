ONALASKA—Margaret (Marge) C. Milliren, 78, of Onalaska, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King Street, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Coulee Region Cremation Group of Onalaska is assisting the family. Masks will be REQUIRED for ALL attending the visitation or services.