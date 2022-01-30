Margaret Elizabeth “Betsy” (McMahon) Poirier, 77, died January 24, 2022, at her home in Naples, FL. Born February 25, 1944, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of Dr. Robert and Barbara (Lahm) McMahon.

Betsy grew up in La Crosse, WI. She graduated from Aquinas High School, College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, MN, and received her graduate degree from Rhode Island College. Betsy worked as a special education teacher in Providence, RI.

She was a devoted and loving mother to her five children, Michael, Matthew, Courtney, Jonathan, and Stacy. As if raising five kids wasn’t enough, she was an active leader in their school and local communities. She was an avid and accomplished golfer and bridge player. She was a several-time Warwick Country Club golf champion. In addition, her many interests included crafting with her grandchildren, participating in book clubs, and staying in touch with her friends near and far.

Betsy is survived by her children: Matthew Poirier, Courtney Joslin (Carolyn), Jonathan Poirier and Stacy Joslin-White (Christy); her five grandchildren: Franklin, Andrew, Dylan, Hope, and Asher; her five siblings: Pat McMahon, Kate McMahon, Barbara Jordan, Molly McMahon, M.D. and Rob McMahon, Jr. (Kristin); nieces and nephews: Todd Jordan, Tami Jordan, Katie Steingraeber, M.D., Robert Jordan, Katrina Lowe, and Robby McMahon and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Betsy was preceded in death by her husbands, Andrew Joslin and Paul Poirier M.D.; son, Michael; her parents and nephew, Christopher Jordan.

Betsy was the greatest daughter, sister, friend, wife, mom, and grandma.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Betsy are requested. They may be sent to American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, PO Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020. Online donations may be made at lung.org.