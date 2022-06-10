Margaret J. Connors

TOMAH - Margaret J. Connors, age 93, of Tomah, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was born in Janesville on February 18, 1929; the oldest daughter of Botious and Frances (Tobin) Fanning. She married Patrick C. Connors on June 26, 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville, WI. She was a dedicated mother, raising five children and in the mid-1960's, worked alongside her husband running a sheep farm outside of Janesville, WI and in 1969 until 1986, running a dairy farm outside of Stetsonville, WI. During their retirement, Margaret and Patrick carved and painted wooden Christmas tree ornaments. They also loved to spend time with each other and their family at their home on Lake Superior.

Margaret's primary focus in life was caring for her family, and she will be forever remembered as a devoted wife of 59 years and a loving and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who deeply instilled the values of love and kindness. Margaret had a passion for baking and cooking for everyone who came to her home, and we are blessed to have a cookbook with her hand-written, family favorite recipes. Within the last year she participated in a chapter of Cookies for Caregivers, where she baked cookies to thank those who help serve our communities.

She also enjoyed reading biographies, watching Wheel of Fortune, playing cards, gardening and watching the many birds at her birdfeeders. Margaret strongly believed in the power of prayer. Whenever you needed someone to pray for you, Margaret was there, with a rosary in her hands and prayers coming straight from her heart. We will miss her positive outlook on life and her encouraging words; those words always had a way of reminding us of the importance of just being kind whenever possible and that every one of us has value and worth.

Margaret is survived by her five children: Colleen (Sam) Bell, Joseph (Pauline) Connors, Carol (Joseph) Grittner, Patrick (Sandy) Connors and Sheila (James) Dembowski; brother, William Fanning; and her sister, Marion (Richard) O'Leary; brother in-law, Terry (Hazel) Connors; 15 grandchildren: Jenny (Kris) Malphy, Janell (Scott) Haske, Nathan (Lisa) Bell, Thomas (Sara) Bell and Matthew (Augusta) Bell, Joseph (Yasamine) Connors, Jeremy and Patrick Connors, Jenny (Chad) Grittner-Tack, Amy (Mark) Grittner-Minarciny, Joseph (Jami) Grittner, Julie (Dustin) Connors, Diane (Michael) Manning and David (Rana) Connors and Michael Dembowski; 25 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends that she made along her life's journey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; her parents; her in-laws; and her brother, Bob Fanning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. A private urn committal will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com