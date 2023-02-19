Margaret J. Sannes

Margaret J. Sannes “Mugs”, 85, passed away on February 11, 2023, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born on February 4, 1938, at the Richland Center Hospital in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the daughter of William A. and Eda (Nederloe) Sannes.

After graduating from Soldiers Grove (WI) High School, Margaret attended La Crosse State College (Now UW-La Crosse) graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree. She then went on to get her Medical Technology degree at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Margaret worked one year at Pember Nuzum Clinic in Janesville, WI, and then returned to Madison and worked 10 years at Quisling Clinic. From there Mugs worked about 35 years at Covance (now called Labcorp).

She enjoyed sports of all kinds, movies (especially westerns), cars and animals (cats).

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Eda and Doc; and two brothers, William “Billy” and Donald.

She is survived by her sisters: Mary (Marvin) George, Noreen (Jerry) Waller, Karn (Gary) Dull; sister-in-law, Andrea Sannes; nine nieces/nephews; 15 grand-nieces/nephews; and three great-grand nieces/nephews.

An interment service is pending and will be announced at a later spring date. Online condolences may be expressed at vossfh.com.

A very special thank you to all those who cared for Mugs at Sienna Crest in Waunakee, Wisconsin.

Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Soldiers Grove.