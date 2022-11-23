HARTLAND—Margaret M. Gavahan (nee Skemp) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on November 19, 2022. Margaret was born in La Crosse, WI on August 3, 1929 to Dr. George and Mary Skemp. After graduating from UW—La Crosse, she relocated to Milwaukee where she taught in the Milwaukee Public Schools. Soon after her move, she met her devoted husband Robert and they joined the Hartland community after their marriage on July 16, 1955. After raising her family, she returned to education as a beloved pre-school teacher at Mother’s Day Out in Elm Grove. A longtime member of St. Charles Parish, Margaret loved a good mystery, a lively game of bridge, and an icy cold G&T. She was preceded in death by Robert and is survived by her children Mary, Maureen, Robert Jr. (Marie Schulte), Sheila (Mike Curtin and their sons John and Joseph), and Timothy; four grandchildren; and a host of relatives, dear friends and bridge partners. As she likes to remind us—she had a good run! The Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 25 at St. Charles Catholic Church (313 Circle Drive), Hartland. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of mass. Due to construction, the church kindly request visitors park in the Northeast Parking Lot. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Catholic Charities or a favored charitable organization in Margaret’s memory.