CHIPPEWA FALLS — Margaret Marie Jeffers, age 100, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. She was born on March 12, 1922, in the Town of Wheaton, the daughter of Norwegian immigrants, Martin and Mary (Lund) Peterson.

She lived in Chippewa Falls all her life. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1940 and married Gerald H. “Jeff” Jeffers on Aug. 31, 1940, at the United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls. Marge was a lifetime member of Central Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed.

Marge is survived by one son, Peter (Kimberly) of Chippewa Falls; four grandsons: Adam (Amy), Cory (Mackenzie), Ryan, and Gerald (Hannah); and great-grandchildren: Simon, Quinn, Abigail, Madeline, and Casey; nephews: Michael Padrutt, Merlin and Ronald Balke; a niece, Mary Padrutt McDougal. She is also survived by her dear long-time friends: Ray Helgerson, Pat and Karla Rubenzer, Larry and Linda Kolbrak, and John and Anna Marie Ericksen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on July 8, 1989; brothers: Palmer, Emil and Melvin Balke; and a sister, Ethel Padrutt.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

