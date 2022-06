LA CROSSE—Margaret Mary Suhr, age 86, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, June 6, 2022 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse at 10:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to a time for visitation at the church, also on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial to follow at Catholic Cemetery.