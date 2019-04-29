Margaret “Muggs” L. Wagner
Margaret “Muggs” L. Wagner, 85, of Tomah passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was born June 16, 1933, to Leo and Thelma (Alderman) Von Haden in Tomah.
Muggs graduated in 1951, from Tomah High School as the salutatorian of her class. She was united in marriage to Marlyn “Scoop” Wagner Nov. 28, 1953. Muggs worked as a bookkeeper and also farmed with Scoop on the family farm. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and flowers, bowling, playing cards and having fun at the cabin with her family and friends. She loved baking and always had cookies for the grandkids. Muggs was a proud four time defending champion at the Wagner Meat-fest dessert competition. More than anything, Muggs loved spending time with her family. Following her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports and other activities brought her great joy.
She is survived by her husband, Marlyn “Scoop” Wagner; her children, David (Sandy) Wagner, Cathy (John) Komiskey, Sharon (Ed) Doyle, Sue (Wes) Winrich and Dan (Nikki) Wagner; grandchildren, Jenni Jolly, Mandy Wagner, Brent (Jessye) Wagner, Matt (Michelle) Komiskey, Mark Komiskey, Luke (Ashley) Komiskey, Andy (Madelyn) Doyle, Paul Doyle, Sarah (Mark) Pierce, Josh (Rachel) Winrich, Kendalle (Phil) Unger, Sommer (Joey) Herzik, Darrik Johnson, Dana (Andrew) Wagner and Devan Wagner; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Thelma; her son, Denny Wagner; granddaughters, Becky Jean Wagner and Megan Doyle; sisters, Jeannette Kaltsukis and Helen Handy; and brothers, Robert Von Haden, Donald Von Haden and Roland Von Haden.
Private family services were held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.