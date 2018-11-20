Margaret Vickroy

Margaret ‘Marge’ Alice Vickroy, 96, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Facility.
She was born in Franklin, Tenn., Sept. 14, 1922, to Gilbert and Sarah (Pate) Walton. The family moved to Ohio, while she was an infant and settled in Toledo. On Dec. 11, 1942, Margaret married her high school sweetheart, E. William Vickroy and he preceded her in death May 11, 2003.
Marge enjoyed playing cards with her friends at River Place.
Marge is survived by her three children, son, Bill (Mary) Vickroy; daughters, Sally (Louis) Levy and Margie (Tom) Larson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Walton.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lundy and Richard; a grandson, Trenton Vickroy; and two sisters-in-law.
According to her wishes, a private family service will be held. Entombment will be in the Garden Mausoleum at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the E. William Vickroy Scholarship, c/o the UW-L Foundation, 615 East Ave. North, La Crosse.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.