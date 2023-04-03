ST. CROIX FALLS — Margret A. Gullickson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Devine Rehab and Nursing Home in St. Croix Falls.

Margret was born June 25, 1919, to Meta (Koepp) and Harvey Kressin, in Bloomer, Wis., on their farm. She married Harry Mower in 1941, two sons, Jerry and Ed, were born. Harry was in the military and, upon being discharged, never returned to his family.

Several years later, Margret met Ole Gullickson and to this marriage John was born. Before John was born, Ole adopted Jerry and Ed.

Margret worked at the Northern Colony at Chippewa Falls for many years, followed by employment at the Chippewa Falls School System as a Baker. She enjoyed being with her family, friends, and church.

Margret was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and their wives; the love of her life, Ole; and one grandchild, Bob Gullickson.

Left to mourn her are her three sons and their families, which includes 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and other family members and friends.

The Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.