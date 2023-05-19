Marguerite E. Seflow, age 96, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, surrounded by her family at A Touch of Home assisted living. She was born in Tomah on March 24, 1927 to Edwin E. and Lauretta K. (Kiefer) Bolton and was baptized into the Catholic faith in 1927. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Leonard Seflow on May 12, 1948. Marguerite and Leonard dairy farmed in the Kirby area from 1948 until 1971 when they moved to Tomah. From 1967 until 1989 Marguerite worked as a clerk, a purchasing agent, and as a contract specialist for the US Department of the Army at Fort McCoy. She was a faithful and devoted member of Queen of the Apostles Parish and served on the St. Veronica Guild of the Parish Council of Catholic Women.

Marguerite is survived by her loving daughters: Patricia Seflow of Minneapolis, Terry (David) Schwartz of Milwaukee, and Susan (Gregory) Wandschneider of Tomah; her grandchildren: Benjamin Wandschneider of Tomah and Jacob Wandschneider of St. Petersburg, Russia; her great-grandchild, Paxton Wandschneider; and her sister-in-law, Elaine Miller of Tomah. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; brother, Robert (Jeanette) Bolton; sisters-in-law: Lenora (Frank) Schleicher and Ruth (Fritz) Handy; and brothers-in-law: Gilbert (Jane) Seflow, Jim Champlin, and Robert Miller.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Parish, 303 W. Monroe Street, Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will be in Warren Mills Cemetery, Warrens. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 9:45 AM followed by a visitation until the time of the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marguerite’s memory can be given to St. Croix Hospice, Neighbor for Neighbor, and Queen of the Apostles Parish.

The family wishes to thank the staff at A Touch of Home for the care and love she was given over the nine years she lived there. They would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their support to Marguerite and her family in her final months of life.