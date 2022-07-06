BLOOMINGDALE, IL—Mari-Lynn (Anderson) Langenberg, of Bloomingdale, entered into Eternal Life at home surrounded by her family on Monday, October 25, 2021. Lynn touched many lives: Loving wife of the late William H. Langenberg; beloved mother to Ingrid Billies, Jennifer Hardy; sister to Eileen Prominski; grandmother to Alex, Nicole and Natalie Billies and Ryan and Megan Weber, Paige Foster, Emma Hardy and Kylee Dettmann; and second mom to Eric Billies and Tim Hardy.

Lynn was born and raised in Winona, Minnesota while also spent some of her childhood days with family in Chicago and Clinton, Iowa. As a high school teenager, she met the love of her life Bill at a Winona High School dance. Without notice and any introduction, Bill swept Lynn up in dance, literally saying, “Where have you been all my life?” The rest was history. Bill and Lynn were married in 1963 and relocated to Lacrosse, Wisconsin to start a life together. They eventually relocated to southern California to continue their life’s journey and raise their two daughters. In addition to a full-time mother, Lynn held several positions as a medical records administrator. Beyond the paperwork, Lynn always had a gift of healing and treated every patient with whom she came in contact as if they were her own family. While in California, Lynn and Bill also became exceptionally talented and passionate painters, creating well over 50 pieces for their family, friends and colleagues.

Lynn was also as tough a woman as they come. While helping Bill through his own health challenges, Lynn also began a long fight against cancer in 2015. After Bill’s passing in 2016, she relocated to live with her sister Eileen in Bloomingdale, Illinois. Though continuing her battle with cancer for another six years, Lynn never complained, and was always found to be providing a positive word or penning a thoughtful letter to her many loved ones. An incredibly kind and gentle soul, Lynn will be deeply missed by her entire extended family and wide circle of friends. We were all lucky to have known and be loved by her.

Interment at a later date will be held at Saint Mary’s Cemetery of Winona, Minnesota.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Stanislaus in Winona on July 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery will follow the memorial mass.