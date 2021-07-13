Marian Carol (Aarstaad) Dahl

Marian Carole (Aarstad) Dahl, age 97, of Westby died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born April 8, 1924, to Carl and Elma Aarstad in Viroqua.
She grew up on the family farm on Clinton Ridge and graduated from Cashton High School. In 1943, she married Norman Dahl and had three children, Lorin “Pete”, Rene (Roger), and Lorraine “Lolly” (Doug) Brueggen. Marian worked at Decomat, Nate’s Supper Club, and Old Towne Inn, where she made many lifelong friends.
Marian was very family oriented and loved her children and grandchildren deeply. She attended numerous horse shows and rodeos and was present at all her grandchildren’s activities. She never missed a ball game, concert or any activity that involved them. She loved family gatherings, especially at the farm. Annual Christmas cookie decorating was a favorite.
Marian and Norman loved to travel, mostly heading west but also visiting England and Norway many times. She was involved in the Sons of Norway, Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association, and Western Saddle Club. In her retirement, Marian was a dedicated volunteer at Norskedalen and Norseland Nursing Home. She was an active member of the North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, quilting and assembling mission kits for children in need.
She was a wonderful grandmother who will forever be missed by Chris Dahl, Brandon (Kadie) Brueggen, Sarah (Gary) Gronemus, Bailey (Erin) Brueggen, Shelly (Robb) Niedfeldt, Ben (Rachel) Brueggen and Janet Menard; and niece, Emilie (Dahl) Schaeffer.
Her grandchildren brought even more joy to her life when she was blessed in becoming a great-grandmother to Brady, Rian, Emma, Lily, Kate, Madi, Allis, Sadie, Kennedy, Beckett, Peyton, Easton, Millie, Marshall, Maren, Wesley, Maxwell, Greyson, Evelyn, Brandon and Britteni.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman; her son Lorin “Pete”; her parents, Carl and Elma (Nelson) Aarstad; her in-laws, Ole and Nora (Wang) Dahl; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Olga (John) Putnam and Alice (Wesley) Bergum; brothers and sisters in-law: Oscar Dahl and Juna (Dahl) Wells; and dear friend, Lloyd Leum.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Memorials may be given to the Norman and Marian Dahl Scholarship at Cashton High School.
Marian’s family would like to thank the staff at Norseland Nursing Home for their patient and compassionate care.