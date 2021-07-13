Marian Carol (Aarstaad) Dahl

Marian Carole (Aarstad) Dahl, age 97, of Westby died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born April 8, 1924, to Carl and Elma Aarstad in Viroqua.

She grew up on the family farm on Clinton Ridge and graduated from Cashton High School. In 1943, she married Norman Dahl and had three children, Lorin “Pete”, Rene (Roger), and Lorraine “Lolly” (Doug) Brueggen. Marian worked at Decomat, Nate’s Supper Club, and Old Towne Inn, where she made many lifelong friends.

Marian was very family oriented and loved her children and grandchildren deeply. She attended numerous horse shows and rodeos and was present at all her grandchildren’s activities. She never missed a ball game, concert or any activity that involved them. She loved family gatherings, especially at the farm. Annual Christmas cookie decorating was a favorite.

Marian and Norman loved to travel, mostly heading west but also visiting England and Norway many times. She was involved in the Sons of Norway, Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association, and Western Saddle Club. In her retirement, Marian was a dedicated volunteer at Norskedalen and Norseland Nursing Home. She was an active member of the North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, quilting and assembling mission kits for children in need.