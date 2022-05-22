LA CROSSE, Wis. — Marian Cecilia (Ries) Ott, 97, formerly of La Crescent, Minn., died peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse, WI surrounded by her family and wonderful staff.

Marian was the beloved wife of Donald J. Ott, and a mother. She is survived by her eight children: Michael (Victoria Burckart) Ott of Houston, Minn., Thomas (Karen Carmody) Ott of Houston, Minn., Elizabeth (Michael) Schaffer of Houston, Minn., Jerome (Marjorie Opsahl) Ott of Wabasha, Minn., Margaret (Dwayne) Johnson of La Crescent, Minn., Madonna (Rocky) Gile of Rockford, Ill., David (Christine Conrad) Ott of Eau Claire, Wis., and Joan (George) Wright of La Crosse, Wis. She is also survived by 26 Grandchildren; 2 Step-Grandchildren; 2 Foster Grandchildren; 42 Great-Grandchildren (with one more on the way); 10 Step-Great-Grandchildren; and two Great-Great-Grandchildren, all of whom knew they were her “favorite.” She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Eagle Crest for their loving care and kindness over the past seven years!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at The Church of the Crucifixion, 423 So. 2nd St., La Crescent, Minn. Rev. John L. Evans will officiate at the Mass, with burial following the Mass. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday with a Rosary to be held at 10:35 a.m..

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.