Marian E. Roesler

In recognizing the risks presented by COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family members only will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation for the general public will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. Those in attendance are asked to practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering.